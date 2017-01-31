Edwardsville Township applies for park funds

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced his intention to apply for funds from the Madison County Sustainability and Recycling Program and the Madison County Park and Recreation Commission Park Enhancement Program, totaling $30,000.

At the Jan. 24 meeting of the township’s Board of Trustees, Miles called for a vote on two resolutions authorizing him to apply for the funds. The funds from the two grants will be utilized to install sustainable landscaping at the base of the U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair II on display at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

The Madison County Sustainability and Recycling Program is designed to assist units of local government with sustainability objectives and projects, and is funded by gate fees received at Madison County landfills. The Madison County Park and Recreation Commission Park Enhancement Program, supported by sales tax, is designed to assist units of local government to develop and enhance their parks. Both grants are subject to approval by the Madison County Board.

Both grants will be used to purchase and install native plantings, shrubs, trees, flowers, as well as a pervious paver system. Pervious pavement is a surface area that allows water to pass through either the space between pavers or through the paving material. The pervious pavement systems are beneficial because as the storm water filters through the pavers into the soil below, it decreases the negative effects of water runoff. These enhancements are a continuation of the efforts to make the park more sustainable. Improvements recently made in the park include the addition of a 3-kilowatt solar panel, which provides energy to the new all-seasons restroom facility, the new dual electric vehicle charging station, and the new personal electronic device charging station. More recently the township has renovated Restroom 1 and Restroom 2 facilities with low-flow water and high-efficiency fixtures. The sustainable landscaping is a continuation of this effort to enhance the park with sustainable features.

This continued park enhancement is the finishing touch following Mission Preservation: The Campaign to Restore the Plane, launched in early 2016. The fundraising campaign was created to raise funds for the restoration of the U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair at Edwardsville Township Community Park. The park has been the home for the aircraft for the past 25 years. Throughout 2016, the township worked with local businesses and community members to raise the funds to restore the piece of naval history. In late October 2016, the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees signed a contract with a national nonprofit organization, the Flight Deck Veterans Group to complete the restoration.

“With the help from our community members, the fundraising campaign was successful and we are in the process of setting a date for the restoration to be completed,” Miles said. “Now that the plane is going to restored, we would like to continue improving the park. By adding sustainable landscaping, we will be able to achieve one of our goals of creating a more sustainable community for the township residents. As well, these enhancements will provide for the proper display of a piece of the U.S. naval history — the U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair II.”

For information, call the Edwardsville Township office at (618) 656-0292.

edwardsvilletownship.com

fdvg.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter