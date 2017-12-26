Edwardsville Township collecting Christmas trees

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte announced the township will again collect live Christmas trees for recycling at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road.

“Christmas tree recycling is another one of the many valuable community services the township offers to township residents,” Schulte said.

Township residents should remove all lights and decoration before bringing trees to Township Park. Only live trees are accepted — no wreaths.

“The township then runs all the trees through a wood chipper, creating landscape mulch that is then used throughout the park,” Schulte said. “Our Christmas tree recycling program is a way for residents to safely dispose of their Christmas trees and gives the township a source of much-needed mulch.”

Christmas trees will be accepted until Jan. 31. Residents may place their trees near the dumpster in the lower parking lot.

For more information, visit the website or call the township at (618) 656-0292.

