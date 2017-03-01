Edwardsville Township to observe Local Government Week

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the township will celebrate Local Government Week, designated by the state of Illinois as the first full week in March, by hosting an open house at Edwardsville Township Community Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and by offering Township Government in Action contests for students in grades K-12.

The Township Government in Action contest gives students the opportunity to enter coloring sheets, posters, essays, and video clips and win cash prizes. Entries are due March 21 and contest forms are available at the Township Office, 300 W. Park St., or on the township’s website. Winners will be announced at the March 28 meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees.

The Township Government in Action contest is available to children who attend schools within the boundaries of the Edwardsville School District. The coloring contest, open to students in grade K-2, gives students the ability to use their imagination to give a plane, specifically the U.S. Navy A7 Corsair on display at Edwardsville Township Community Park, a fresh coat of paint. The winner, selected from a raffle drawing of all participants, will receive $25.

Students in grades 3 to 5 can enter the poster contest, which asks students to highlight one of the themes of township government (fun, helpful, green, safe, and active) and connect that theme to a service provided by Edwardsville Township. Winners will be selected from each theme based on how well the poster connects to the theme, how informative the poster is, and the visual presentation. Each winning poster will be displayed in the community and one grand prize winner will receive $50.

The essay contest, open to students in grades 6 to 8, gives students the option of writing a research-based paper or a short fictional story regarding the U.S. Navy A7 Corsair on display at Township Park. Judging will be based on content, proper paragraph and sentence structure, spelling and neatness. Three essays will be selected for publishing on the township’s website and one first-place winner will receive $75.

Finally, the video contest for students in grades 9 to 12 ask students to create a 30- to 60-second video clip highlighting a service provided by the township. Videos will be judged based on the incorporation of the themes and services offered by the township, composition (length, technical construction and audio quality), entertainment value and accuracy of information. Three videos will be selected for publishing on the township’s website and Facebook page and one first-place winner will receive $100.

“We want to educate students about the importance of local government and especially the services provided by Edwardsville Township,” Miles said. “We hope that by offering these fun contests we will spike an interest in our community to learn more about township government.”

The township will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. All township residents are invited to enjoy free refreshments of hot dogs and popcorn, see equipment used by the Road and Bridge District to maintain township roads, including dump trucks, backhoes, front loaders and Bobcats, and learn about the services provided by the township. Residents will have the opportunity to meet elected officials and ask questions or share concerns.

Local Government Week, designated by the state of Illinois as the first full week in March, gives townships an opportunity to highlight the programs and services provided to their residents. Of the three forms of government in the United States — federal, state and local — none affects citizens more directly than local government. Local governments like the township provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need and more. Edwardsville Township is utilizing Local Government Week to educate residents of the services provided by local governments.

Edwardsville Township includes the city of Edwardsville, village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The township supervisor’s office, 300 W. Park in Edwardsville, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Learn more about the township online or call (618) 656-0292.

