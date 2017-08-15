Edwardsville Township to offer free bike helmets

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township is once again sponsoring public safety during this year’s Rotary Criterium in downtown Edwardsville on Saturday.

“Seeing as the criterium is a series of high-speed bicycle races and kids races, safety is high priority,” Township Supervisor Frank Miles said.

In addition to the sponsorship, the township will have a booth near the registration area for the children’s races and is excited to host the GlennonKids Safety Program from SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center.

Cardinal Glennon staff members will be at the booth providing bike helmet safety checks and will teach parents how to fit their children’s helmets. If a child has a helmet that fits incorrectly, it can be replaced with a new one. If a child does not own a helmet, the child can receive one for free while supplies last. The booth will be open from 3-8 p.m., and once participants register for the race they can come to the booth for their fitting. Siblings are welcome to participate.

This is the seventh year for the criterium and the township’s third year as a sponsor.

“The criterium is a great event that supports the entire community,” Miles said. “We are thrilled about participating and continuing this relationship in the future.”

As the public safety sponsor, the township will support public safety components of the criterium. This includes the rental and setup of the racecourse barricades, the supplemental emergency medical technician presence on the course, and the supplemental safety and event security personnel around the perimeter of the course.

For more information, contact the township at (618) 656-0292.

edwardsvilletownship.com

