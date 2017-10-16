Edwardsville Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $130,000

EDWARDSVILLE — Nearly 1,000 Edwardsville residents joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Participants raised more than $130,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“Every year, the Edwardsville community comes out and shows how passionate they are about fighting Alzheimer’s,” said Stacy Tew-Lovasz, president of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. “They rally together to raise funds and awareness of this devastating disease. They see the need to fund research and provide support to the families facing Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

Illinois walk manager and SIUE alumna Ali Davis said walk teams will continue to raise funds the rest of the year.

“Just because the walk is over doesn’t mean everyone’s efforts stop. It’s truly remarkable,” Davis said.

Walk participants learned about the disease and how to get involved with this cause, including advocacy opportunities, clinical studies and support programs and services. The event included an emotional tribute to those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Participants received Promise Garden flowers to represent their connection with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Blue flowers are for those who have Alzheimer’s, purple are for those who lost someone they love to the disease, yellow are for those providing care to someone with Alzheimer’s, and orange is for those who support the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

This year, the association introduced a white flower.

“The white flower symbolizes where we want to be,” Davis said. “We want a survivor. While we don’t have it yet, it’s possible. If we can advance research through increased funding, there could be a way to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s. The white flower represents hope.”

In Illinois, there are more than 220,000 people living with the disease and 588,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. More than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

For more information, visit the website or call the 24-hour help line at (800) 272-3900.

