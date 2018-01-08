EHS students to participate in state theater production

Two Edwardsville High School students will participate in the 43rd annual Illinois State Theatre Festival Production of “Big Fish” Jan. 12-13 at Illinois State University.

Meghan Ide and Cole Frizzo were selected from more than 350 students who auditioned from 57 Illinois high schools.

They have been traveling to Chicago one weekend each month to build the set and work on the production. Ide is on the construction crew and Frizzo is on the sound crew.

The festival is the nation’s largest and oldest non-competitive high school theater festival.

“Big Fish” is based on a novel by Daniel Wallace and a film directed by Tim Burton. The production will celebrate the festival theme The Power of Transformation as it weaves between the fantasy of Edward Bloom’s tales to his son, Will, and the reality of his mortality. Actors, singers, and dancers will have to show their ability to navigate large musical numbers while revealing the heart of the over-the-top characters.

Rehearsals took place over several weekends during the fall of 2017, with final rehearsals occurring the last few days before the performances.

This is a closed event for participants of the Illinois High School Theatre Festival. There are no public tickets available.

illinoistheatre.org

