Election forum coming to Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON — The Conservative Women’s Coalition will host Meet the Candidate Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the IHOP Restaurant, 4233 South State Route 159.

Speakers will be Ben Stratemeyer, Republican candidate for 54th District State Senate; Mike Babcock, Republican candidate for 111th District House of Representatives; Wendy Erhart, Republican candidate for 112th District House of Representatives; and Dwight Kay, Republican candidate for 112th District House of Representative.

Each candidate will be given time to speak, along with a question-answer session. Candidates will have yard signs and literature available for pickup. Free refreshments will be served. An optional dinner will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

For information, contact Linda Campbell at (618) 980-4133 or Kim Farkas at (314) 402-4543.

