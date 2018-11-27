Electrical work to close I-255 lanes Dec. 9

Drivers will experience periodic lane restrictions and closures along Illinois 255 between the New Poag Road and Gateway Commerce Drive exits near Edwardsville, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures are needed to allow Ameren Illinois to safely work on overhead power lines between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. IDOT asks travelers to be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through all work zones

More information is available at http://stl-traffic.org. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

