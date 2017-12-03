Electronic donation drive in full swing

× Expand © Raimond Spekking, via Wikimedia Commons Lenovo G500s laptop Lenovo G500s laptop

Forget decking the halls; it's time to tech the town.

This holiday season, Digital Doc in Granite City is leaving its digital footprint in the hearts of the Granite City community by giving back to residents who have limited resources and access to technology through a partnership with Phoenix Crisis Center.

Digital Doc, 3102 Nameoki Road C, is collecting gently used electronics until Jan. 13 and encouraging customers and business owners to donate their old cellphones, tablets and computers to benefit the Phoenix Crisis Center, an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims that also provides other services like counseling and legal advocacy at no charge. The brand-wide initiative, named Tech the Town, emphasizes the importance of recycling and reusing technology, while spreading holiday cheer and gifting gadgets to those in need.

“Nowadays, people are constantly upgrading their devices and abandoning their old tech – especially during the holiday season,” said Levi Dinkla, CEO of Digital Doc. “Instead of leaving perfectly salvageable technology to sit in a junk drawer, we want to provide these items to new owners who don’t necessarily have the same privileges. So many people would find joy from the donations, and we’re rallying our customers to help us make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

In addition to collecting gently used cellphones, tablets and laptops, Digital Doc is accepting broken devices and electronics in poor condition. To eliminate technology being sent to landfills, Digital Doc will either repair the item for donation or dispose of it properly.

With an expert team of certified technicians, Digital Doc empowers customers with the knowledge that allows them to take control of their devices and make informed decisions about when to repair, replace, recycle or resell aging or broken technology. Committed to providing customer service and customer education that is unparalleled in the market, Digital Doc’s teams of experts receive thorough and ongoing training on all of the latest devices and digital technologies to ensure repairs are done in an expedient manner.

Beyond addressing the technology needs of local customers, Digital Doc also provides support to small businesses in the greater Granite City area. For smaller businesses without the support of a dedicated IT department, Digital Doc serves as a reputable solution to hardware problems or equipment repairs. Many Digital Doc locations also service local public and private schools in their communities, including the Granite City store.

For more information about Digital Doc and a list of store locations, visit digitaldocrepair.com.

For more information about Digital Doc in Granite City or for questions related to acceptable donation items, call (618) 709-4013.

