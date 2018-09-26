Elton John tribute to support Lewis and Clark students

× Expand Photo provided by Beth Gore John Gore portrays Elton John during a Dogs of Society concert.

Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton John Tribute will take the stage in support of Lewis and Clark Community College’s Dogs of Society Scholarship Oct. 20 at the Hatheway Cultural Center Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Proceeds will fund the scholarship, which financially supports L&C students in their study of music production and performance ensembles.

Dogs of Society rocks ‘70s Elton John classics with a live rock concert experience. Faithful to the spirit of early Elton John recordings, the songs are the star of the show with hits like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Crocodile Rock,” to deeper cuts such as “Funeral for a Friend,” “Madman Across the Water,” “All the Girls Love Alice,” “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” and more.

Accomplished musicians, including John Gore as Elton, Steve Johnston, Louis Michael, Curt Shaw and Dave Johnson, have rocked crowds throughout the Midwest with their ‘70s-style performances. Keyboardist Louis Michael is L&C’s music department coordinator and professor of music. Peter Hussey, also a professor of music at L&C, will join the band for this performance, as will members of the L&C rock ensemble.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Tickets are free, but tax-deductible donations in support of the Dogs of Society Scholarship will be collected at the door. Tickets are available at the Ringhausen Music Building office (MB 115) or online. For more information, call (618) 468-4731.

