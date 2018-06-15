Emancipation excitement

Slavery was in the United States as early as the 16th century, when African slaves were brought to the New World by Spanish explorers. It was abolished with President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but it would take another 2 ½ years longer for all slaves to be free.

In June 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, enforcing the proclamation and signaling freedom for 250,000 slaves residing under the control of their “masters” there.

In some cases, slave owners continued to withhold the news of their slaves’ freedom until after harvest season. However, those who were informed and freed on that June date gathered in celebration, and Juneteenth was born.

In December 1865, slavery in the United States was formally abolished with the 13th Amendment. Juneteenth remains a significant date in the nation’s history, however, and the day has evolved into an opportunity for all people to celebrate freedom and equal rights.

The first Juneteenth happened nearly 153 years ago in Texas, on June 19, 1865. The word “Juneteenth” resulted from the words ‘June Nineteenth’ being combined.

The Riverbend will host its 27th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 16, with a theme of “It’s a Family Affair.”

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at James H. Killion Park on Salu Street in Alton, organizers ensure this is an event where everyone is welcome. Opening ceremonies will be at 11:30 a.m., and more than 400 people are expected to take part the celebration.

“We invite friends, families and relatives, the community as a whole, to come out and have an awesome time,” Juneteenth organizer Lee Barham said. “We will have a gaming truck for kids, a dental safari where children can have their teeth examined, a petting zoo, rock-climbing wall, horseback riding, face-painting, bounce houses, a dunking booth, and much more.”

The Jesse White Tumblers, Katherine Dunham Dancers, Show Me Arts Academy and 618 Singing Group will take the stage throughout the day. One other addition to the entertainment lineup is Caldwell’s Picture This, who will be giving out free downloads of their two song releases, “Simply” and “Nobody But You,” to attendees.

Art activities, music, presentations, performances, a dance contest, health fair, and free children’s dental exams are all part of the day.

“You name it, we have it. It’s all here,” Barham said. There will also be food and craft vendors, along with community information tables.

Event organizers have emphasized that the focus on this year’s planning has remained on one word: “Everyone.”

“Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures,” Marquato Rattler, president of Alton’s Juneteenth Committee, said. “As it takes on a more national, symbolic and even global perspective, the events of 1865 in Texas are not forgotten, for all of the roots tie back to this fertile soil from which a national day of pride is growing.”

“The future of Juneteenth looks bright as the number of cities and states creating Juneteenth committees continues to increase,” Rattler added. “Respect and appreciation for all of our differences grow out of exposure and working together. Getting involved and supporting Juneteenth celebrations creates new bonds of friendship and understanding among us. This indeed, brightens our future — and that is the spirit of Juneteenth.”

While almost all of the states in our nation — 45 at last count — recognize Juneteenth as either a partial or full state holiday, or with some form of official observance, a movement continues to make it an officially observed federal holiday.

Sponsors of Alton’s 27th annual celebration include Alton Section NCNW, Alton YWCA, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance, and Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.

Rattler also noted there will be pre-Juneteenth Gospel Explosion concert on Friday night, June 15, with a theme of “Let the Church Say Amen.” Starting at 6 p.m. at Alton’s Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St., the concert will feature a lineup of performers from Illinois and Missouri. The public is encouraged and welcome to enjoy this part of the celebration as well.

For more information about the Juneteenth celebration or concert, contact Barham at (618) 799-9157 or Rattler at (618) 910-7422.

