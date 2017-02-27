Emergency responders to use Madison Mutual building for drills

EDWARDSVILLE — A familiar business building will come down to make room for new commercial development, but not before providing one last vital service for residents.

Emergency responders with the Edwardsville police and fire departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, will use the Madison Mutual office building just off Illinois 157 in Edwardsville for three weeks of specialized training.

Madison Mutual has moved its headquarters to a new building in the downtown Edwardsville area. The old headquarters are on a large tract of land that will be used for a business development with several stores and restaurants.

The 20,000-square-foot office building will provide a location for emergency response teams to work on specialized drills such as search-and-rescue in a commercial building, forcible entry, personnel accountability, radio communications, incident command, breaching and clearing, and other drills. Some of the drills will be held jointly to enhance the communication and cooperation between agencies.

“This provides a unique opportunity for both police and fire to practice hands-on skills that can be very difficult to imitate using only props,” Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said. “While we will not be setting live fires in the building, we will be using artificial smoke and conducting evolutions that will safely challenge our crews, especially in a large building.”

Residents may notice police, fire and EMS vehicles at the property from Saturday, March 4, to Wednesday, March 15. Following the drills, the building will be razed to make room for the new development.

