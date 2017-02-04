Encore set for mining program at Madison County Archival Library

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Historical Society program on the Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining will be repeated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Madison County Archival Library, 801 N. Main St.

Many Madison County homes and businesses are above abandoned coal mines, posing risks for property owners. Bob Gibson, an authority on issues of land use in areas previously undermined for coal, will discuss problems caused by abandoned mines, who needs to be concerned and what to do if problems arise. The public is invited to attend, but seating is limited.

When this program was offered Jan. 22, interest was so great the facility was filled to capacity and nearly 40 people were turned away. Presenter Bob Gibson graciously agreed to give an encore presentation.

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (618) 656-7569.

