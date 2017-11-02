End of watch

WOOD RIVER — Remarkable police officers come in many forms. They are male and female, black and white, tall and short, young and old. And some have four legs.

A memorial plaque dedication and funeral service was held Wednesday for Degen, the Wood River Police Department K9 who recently was euthanized because of complications from cancer.

Officers from numerous departments attended the dedication at the Wood River Police Department. Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire spoke during the event, talking about the value and skills Degen brought to the community.

The funeral service was conducted at the East West K9 training group facility canine cemetery in Sauget.

The 9 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois had served as a K9 officer for eight years. Wood River officer Mike Young had been Degen’s handler for the past five years, two with the East Alton Police Department, then three most recently with Wood River.

“He loved to work,” Young said. “As a team, we are taught to train, and he was extremely receptive. It was an easy transition when I became his handler.”

Young explained that the initial training for a police dog is 10 weeks, five days a week, and training from then on is a continuous process.

“Training for a single-purpose K9 is 16 hours each month,” he said. “Degen was qualified as dual purpose, so the ongoing training was more than that.”

Police dogs are specifically trained to assist police and other law enforcement personnel.

“The training starts with obedience,” Young said. “Degen could obey nonverbal commands from up to 1,000 feet away.”

The training progresses to specific skills, relying often on a canine’s advanced sense of smell and his ability to engage in tactical activities. Degen was trained for human tracking and apprehension but also for article and narcotics searches as well as building searches.

Degen lived with Young and his wife and family. Young pointed out that despite his ability to be highly aggressive when the situation required it, Degen never posed a threat to people at his home.

“He had an on-off switch that was unbelievable,” Young said. “He was always able to work with other dogs and with other officers without showing aggression.”

Degen was certified by both the state of Illinois and the North American Police Dog Work Association. State certification allows the K9 to be recognized statewide, while the national certification makes training resources available from across the nation.

Young said Degen was involved in more than 30 successful tracks, some of which were extraordinary.

Degen was called in to track suspects involved in a bank robbery in Highland in 2014.

“The bank robbers had fled on foot,” Young said. “The ground was covered with snow and ice and it was still snowing. Conditions were terrible.”

Degen successfully traced the suspects’ path to the back of a distant building, where they had gotten into a getaway car. Identifying the route allowed video surveillance to be retrieved that positively identified the suspects and their vehicle. They were located and apprehended in Michigan as a result of Degen’s work.

Young said the decision for the department to get another K9 relies on available funding. He said he feels the value of the resource has been proven and that if the department gets another dog, he hopes he has the opportunity to be its handler.

