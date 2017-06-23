Endless Summer Photo Contest kicks off

× Expand camera

ALTON — Capture the delights of summer through the lens of a camera during the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Endless Summer Photo Contest, which will run through Aug. 7.

Photographers of all skill levels can enter their photos in two categories for a chance to win a matted and framed print of the photo from Picture This And More, 502 A Delmar Ave., Alton. A panel of judges will choose one winner in each category. One winning photo will be chosen from the two categories as the cover photo for the 2018 Summer Guide for the Meeting of the Great Rivers. The contest is a collaboration between the Alton Regional CVB and Picture This And More.

Photos can be entered in two categories: Summer Fun and Scenic Snapshots. All photos should be sent to Info@VisitAlton.com to be eligible. For contest rules and more information, go to VisitAlton.com/EndlessSummerPhotos.

Photos submitted will be shared on Facebook @VisitAlton, where the public will be invited to vote on their favorite photo in a separate People’s Choice Contest. The People’s Choice photo will also appear in a featured location inside the 2018 Summer Guide.

Winners in the two juried categories and the People’s Choice category will be announced on Aug. 11 on Facebook.

Picture This And More, a locally owned and operated professional custom framing business that also houses an artist gallery, teamed up with the Alton CVB to highlight photography through the contest.

