Energy pros to help residents cut utility bills

WOOD RIVER | State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is partnering with the Citizens Utility Board to host a utility bill clinic and property appraisal assessment from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Wood River City Hall, 111 N. Wood River Ave. B.

“In the past, I have held CUB clinics, where representatives from CUB assisted attendees one on one with understanding their personal utility bills,” Bristow said. “These events have helped constituents break down their utility bills and possibly see where money can be saved. With a hot summer season approaching us, we could all benefit from learning a few tips and tricks on how to save on our next utility bill.”

The event is free and open to the public, although space is limited. Residents are encouraged to contact Bristow’s office at (618) 465-5900 to reserve a spot.

“During this seminar, CUB will offer information on how consumers can best prepare for periods when utility bills can become relatively high,” Bristow said. “I believe this seminar will provide valuable information to anyone who has a utility bill. I encourage area residents to attend to potentially save money in their household budget.”

For any questions or to reserve a spot at the CUB event, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or repmbristow@gmail.com.

