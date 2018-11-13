Environmental educator to speak Nov. 19 in Alton

Sierra Club

Sheila Voss, an environmental educator and Edwardsville resident, will be the guest speaker at the Sierra Club’s Speakers Series program from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

Voss is working to mainstream biodiversity into policies, practices, and people’s daily lives. Since 2009, she has served as the vice president of education at Missouri Botanical Garden. In this role, she co-leads the BiodiverseCity St. Louis network, a regional alliance of more than 100 organizations and thousands of individuals. She asks, “What would it take for everyone everywhere, across sectors and scales, to put natural assets at the center of how we connect with, design, plan, and sustain our communities?” At the heart of the work is BiomeSTL: Biodiversity of Metropolitan St. Louis, the region’s still-evolving biodiversity vision, atlas, and action plan. Part ecological data directory, species inventory, best practices guide, and aspirational plan for a bistate region connected by nature, BiomeSTL is also, at its core, a citizen science and stewardship project.

Guests are welcome to arrive at around 6 p.m. for dinner and to meet Voss. For more information, call Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter