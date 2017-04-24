Environmental groups team up to celebrate Earth Day

× Expand Guests take in the scene at last year's Riverbend Earth Day Festival. This year's celebration will be noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Piasa Harbor along the Great River Road (Illinois 100).

GODFREY — Mark your calendars for this year’s Riverbend Earth Day Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Piasa Harbor along the Great River Road (Illinois 100).

The sixth annual event, on a site owned by the Great Rivers Land Trust, will offer local entertainment, food vendors, an artisans market, environmental education and more. The rain-or-shine event is free and open to the public.

This year’s festival is sponsored by The Gateway Gardener, Shivers Frozen Custard, Pearl Pro Audio, The Telegraph, AdVantage News, WBGZ, Madison County Transit/RideFinders, Liberty Bank, Smart Choice Auto Sales and Ruthi Dooley Photography. Other sponsors include state Rep. Dan Beiser, state Sen. Bill Haine, Senior Services Plus, Leonard Berg, Attorney at Law; and River Bend Yoga.

The Nature Institute is partnering with the Sierra Club, the Great Rivers Land Trust, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center/Lewis and Clark Community College and the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau for this day of live music, local food, nature activities and more.

Organizing groups added a full day of entertainment. The lineup includes TreeHouse Wildlife Center at noon; Serengeti Steve’s Reptile Experience, as seen on America’s Got Talent, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and local music by The River Kittens from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and The River Bend Bluegrass Band, from 4:15 p.m. until the festival ends.

Learn from River Bend Yoga (on State Street in Alton) with donation-based yoga sessions at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to benefit The Nature Institute’s mission of preservation, restoration and education.

Guests will be able to enjoy local treats from Old Bakery Beer Company, Shivers Frozen Custard, St. Louis Kettle Corn, Taste Budz and B & C Concessions. Old Bakery Beer Company will also perform a live fermentation demo and show off a special Nature Brews cask.

Fifty vendors and local nonprofit organizations are registered for the event. Local ecofriendly vendors expected to make an appearance this year include JMC Design, LaVista Community Supported Agriculture Farm, State Street Soap Co., Rosina’s African Handmade Jewelry, Crawdaddy’s Outback Accessories and more.

“This event is one of our favorites,” said Amy Curry, director of outreach for The Nature Institute. “It’s a beautiful display of community that’s hard to be matched.”

She said the thoughtfulness of attendees and vendors is “inspiring” and she always leaves the festival feeling uplifted.

Recently, the festival received recognition on OnlyInYourState.com’s list of 15 Best Small-Town Illinois Festivals You’ve Never Heard Of.

Organizers are still looking for dedicated volunteers to assist with the event. If you are interested, you can contact The Nature Institute’s office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

