Environmental trust supports Granite City air quality project

GRANITE CITY | United States Steel Corp. and Gateway Energy & Coke Co., in cooperation with the American Bottoms Conservancy and the Sierra Club, award $391,000 to the city of Granite City for its Reforestation Project.

As part of a settlement in March 2008, U.S. Steel and Gateway Energy & Coke created an environmental trust in support of local efforts to promote better air quality and energy efficiency. With the Reforestation Project, the reforestation meets many requirements of the trust and helps all parties advance toward meeting environmental goals.

“The Sierra Club is pleased to work closely with the elected officials and community leaders in Granite City to develop air quality improvement projects for improved health,” said Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Three Rivers Project Coordinator for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club.

Those serving on the award committee include:

Kathy Andria, American Bottoms Conservancy

Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Sierra Club, Piasa Palisades Group

Bryan Kresak, U.S. Steel

Jack Darin, Sierra Club, Illinois Chapter Director

Joyce Blumenshine

Dale Wojtkowsi

“The city appreciates the opportunity to preserve one of our natural resources on behalf of our entire community,” Mayor Ed Hagnauer said.

Portions of the renovation being supported by the environmental trust are reforestation of approximately 40 acres, enhancement of existing wetlands, planting native grasses, incorporating a stormwater component with land terraces, a groundwater pump to provide a supplemental water source into the wetland area, a cedar mulch path for viewing the area and an informational kiosk. The reforestation project was completed in May.

