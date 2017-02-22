EPA request delays Wood River police station project

× Expand The new Wood River police station, seen here in an artist’s rendering, will be about 20,000 square feet, compared to the current 2,500 square feet that houses the police headquarters.

Wood River will wait another month on clearance for use of 7 1/2 acres of land for a new police station after the Environmental Protection Agency requested an extension.

Police Chief Otis Steward said he got a letter from British Petroleum saying the EPA was requesting an extension until April 1 to decide if the site has any environmental hazards.

“A couple of weeks is not going to make any difference,” Steward said. “It is a final step in the whole process, which is to allow us to set a closing date. Then, once we have a closing date, we can structure the bidding process.”

After the land is declared not contaminated, BP plans to transfer the property to the city, which could take a few weeks.

After that, the plan is to put the project out to bid for 40 days.

Once a company is selected, the station’s construction is expected to take about 14 months, according to city officials.

In late 2014, Wood River voted in favor of supporting a real property donation and redevelopment agreement with BP.

The oil company would donate $7.8 million and land along Illinois 143 for construction of a new police station.

The current police station, including the jail, is housed in City Hall.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter