EPA request delays Wood River police station project

Wood River will wait another month on clearance for use of 7 1/2 acres of land for a new police station after the Environmental Protection Agency requested an extension.

Police Chief Otis Steward said he got a letter from British Petroleum saying the EPA was requesting an extension until April 1 to decide if the site has any environmental hazards.

“A couple of weeks is not going to make any difference,” Steward said. “It is a final step in the whole process, which is to allow us to set a closing date. Then, once we have a closing date, we can structure the bidding process.”

After the land is declared not contaminated, BP plans to transfer the property to the city, which could take a few weeks.

After that, the plan is to put the project out to bid for 40 days.

Once a company is selected, the station’s construction is expected to take about 14 months, according to city officials.

In late 2014, Wood River voted in favor of supporting a real property donation and redevelopment agreement with BP.

The oil company would donate $7.8 million and land along Illinois 143 for construction of a new police station.

The current police station, including the jail, is housed in City Hall.

