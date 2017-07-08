Etched in stone

The Illinois War of 1812 Society will dedicate the grave marker of Captain Rev. William “Billy” Jones in a ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Vaughn Hill Cemetery in Wood River.

A gravestone, assumed to be provided by his family, was in place previously on Jones’ burial site, but was broken sometime last fall in what appeared to be from mowing activity. Members of the Illinois War of 1812 Society tracked down a direct descendant of Jones, who signed a Veterans Administration application requesting a new gravestone.

“The VA requires a direct descendant to make the request,” said Robert Ridenour, president of the society and grave marker coordinator. “With the request approved, we received the new stone, and it was installed earlier this year; the ceremony was scheduled to allow family members to make plans and attend.”

Born on Sept. 12, 1771, Jones would have turned 41 shortly after the War of 1812 began. He died one day after the start of the new year in 1845, at the age of 73.

The grave marking ceremony will include the presentation of colors along with a welcome and invocation. The Pledge of Allegiance, the American’s Creed and a salute to the Flag of 1812 will follow.

Organizers will also provide a tribute to Jones, who served as a captain with the Illinois Militia, with musical accompaniment and other ceremonial rites to take place as well. Descendants of Jones will also have the opportunity to share remarks. The marker will be officially dedicated and taps will be played. As the ceremony closes, the colors will be retired.

The U.S. Daughters of 1812 will be dressed in period attire and assist with carrying out the program.

Ridenour encourages everyone to attend this patriotic ceremony that marks a significant contribution made by a U.S. patriot, during a troubling time in our nation’s youth, who has been laid to final rest in one of the area’s cemeteries.

Located in Wood River Township just off Illinois 111, known as Vaughn Road locally, the cemetery is just minutes from Illinois 255 and near Belk Park Golf Course.

The cemetery’s GPS coordinates are 38.8747° N, 90.0572° W. It is suggested that those planning to attend consider bringing their own lawn chairs.

Notes on the website of the History Channel indicate that during the War of 1812, the United States took on the greatest naval power worldwide in that day, Great Britain, in a conflict that would have an everlasting impact on our young country’s future.

Cited causes for the war included British attempts to restrict U.S. trade along with the Royal Navy’s impressment of American seamen and America’s desire to expand its territory.

Further notes on the History Channel’s website indicate the United States suffered many costly defeats at the hands of British, Canadian and Native American troops over the course of the war, including the August 1814 capture and burning of the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. American troops eventually prevailed, overcoming British invasions in New York, Baltimore and New Orleans, while also fostering a new spirit of patriotism.

Ratifying the Treaty of Ghent on Feb. 17, 1815, provided an official end to the war. Many of our country’s citizens saw the War of 1812 as a “second war of independence,” beginning a new era of partisan agreement and national pride.

The War of 1812 is also noted by the History Channel for propelling four men to the presidency: Andrew Jackson, John Quincy Adams, James Monroe, and William Henry Harrison.

Membership in the Illinois War of 1812 Society is open to any male of any age who can provide lineal descent to a patriot who served in the U.S. military during the War of 1812.

“They must be of good moral character and reputation,” Ridenour said.

The group’s objectives include encouraging patriotism and patriotic education, promoting historic preservation, providing cooperation with other patriotic organizations, and recognizing outstanding ROTC cadets attending Illinois educational institutions. They also sponsor an annual essay contest for students age 14-18.

Another key objective of the group is met with these types of ceremonies, however.

“We make every effort to have a gravestone marker placed on the grave of any War of 1812 soldier buried in Illinois,” Ridenour said.

The General Society of the War of 1812 offers more information about the organization’s objectives and qualifications for membership. To learn more, or to download an application, visit the website. For more information about the Illinois War of 1812 Society, contact Ridenour at rwridenour@wildblue.net or call (618) 377-9096.

gsw1812.org