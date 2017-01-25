Evening Kindermusik classes enrolling at L&C

× Expand Kindermusik classes for children ages 2-5 begin Feb. 1 at Lewis and Clark.

GODFREY — Kindermusik ABC Music & Me evening classes are enrolling children ages 2-5 for three spring sessions beginning Feb. 1.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music. As part of the class, students and parents receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials.

Classes are held in four-week sessions from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

The first session begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, and continues through Feb. 22. Session two will be held March 1- 29, and a third session runs April 1-26.

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

She said the Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high-quality programs,” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education, and the classes align with pre-kindergarten national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning self-control, improving their coordination and enhancing creativity,” Singh said.

For information or to enroll, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

