Evening Kindermusik classes enrolling

GODFREY — Kindermusik ABC Music & Me evening classes are open and enrolling children ages 2-5 for three spring sessions beginning Sept. 6.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music.

Classes are in four-week sessions from 6-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The first session runs Sept. 6-27; session two will be Oct. 4-25; a third session runs Nov. 1-29.

Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents will receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials for a $12 fee, which will be collected at the first class of the session.

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

The Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high-quality programs” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education and the classes align with pre-kindergarten national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning important skills,” Singh said. “Music helps make children better learners while teaching them self-control, improving their coordination, enhancing creativity and inspiring a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.”

To enroll, contact the L&C Music department at (618) 468-4731. Visit lc.edu/music for more information on classes.

