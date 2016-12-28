Event casts line for anglers

COLLINSVILLE — The annual Let’s Go Fishing Show attracts more than 8,000 people to Gateway Center over a 3-day period.

This family-friendly event takes place Jan. 6-8 at the convention center, One Gateway Drive.

Visitors can find a “fishing tackle super-store,” attend seminars and watch live demonstrations. Attendees will find fishing tackle, rods and reels, and fishing boats. They will also find accessories such as trolling motors, depth finders and other fishing-related products and services. Representatives from resorts and destinations will help you plan a fishing trip to a nearby lake, Ozark retreat, charter fishing trip or a Canadian adventure.

Find that perfect boat after viewing many boats in one place and comparison shopping. Boating experts from Belleville Sport Sales, Boat Works, Cope Marine, Dupo Marine Center and VC Marine will be there to answer questions, personalize quotes and walk you through the options.

“Our free seminars are always very popular,” Let’s Go Fishing Show producer Jamie Lane said. “This year, we have multiple nationally known, major names from the fishing industry speaking such as ‘Mr. Crappie’ Wally Marshall, Kevin Rogers, Brandon Palaniuk, Coleton Jennings, Drew Benton, Mike Valentine, Kevin Jones, David Cox, Ron Bilbrey, Todd Huckabee, Jeff Faulkenberry, Steve Welch, Alan Corzine, Joel Drury, Kyle Schoenherr and that’s not all.”

Families can enjoy the free Cabela’s Fishing Pond, children’s games, face-painting, balloon clowns, a caricature artist, educational displays, a Fishing Simulator Game from Illinois Department of Natural Resources and a live animal exhibit from TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow.

Highlights

Visit more than 120 exhibitor booths showcasing a variety of the latest fishing gear

Everything you need to stock your tackle box

Boat dealers with dealer incentives

Free seminars on bass, crappie, trout, catfish, muskie and more

Cabela’s Free Fish Pond

Fishing simulator from Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Plan your next fishing adventure with resort reps and fishing guides

Live animal exhibit from TreeHouse Wildlife Center

Antique lure display and free appraisals by National Lure Collectors Club

Educational displays and live demos

Win prizes for an all-inclusive four-night fishing trip to Zup’s Fishing Resort & Canoe Outfitters

All activities are included with admission. Tickets will be available at the door with regular prices $7 for adults; $3.50 for ages 6-15; children 5 and under are free. Seniors age 60 and older are $5 on Friday. Parking is free. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For information, call (800) 289-2388.

letsgoshows.com

