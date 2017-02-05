Event to address senior caregiver stress

ALTON — One out of every five U.S. caregiver is age 65 or older, and many report emotional strain and stress related to their care for a loved one.

Older adults have an increased likelihood of experiencing depression or anxiety and the added pressures of caregiving may negatively affect the health and wellness of both caregiver and care receiver. To share more information on trends, warning signs and resources related to senior caregiver stress, Centerstone staff and community partners will present Spotlight on Older Adults and Mental Health from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Centerstone’s Alton office, 2615 Edwards St. The event is free and open to the public.

Leading the presentation will be Laura Kunz, Centerstone wellness and recovery clinician who specializes in older adult mental health issues. A panel of community experts will include representatives from AgeSmart Community Resources, St. John’s Community Care, and Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurse Association.

“We know that many caregivers for older adults in our community are seniors themselves, and it’s vitally important that caregivers know they are not alone,” Centerstone CEO John G. Markley said. “Resources and support are available to help caregivers maintain their own health and wellness so that they can help and care for their loved one.”

Centerstone’s Spotlight series is sponsored by BlueCross Blue Shield of Illinois, the Genoa Foundation and AgeSmart Community Resources. The Spotlight on Older Adults received special funding from the Madison County Mental Health Board.

