Event to celebrate scholarship winners, Women of Distinction

The YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction Academy at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third Street will celebrate and welcome the 2017 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars and Women of Distinction honorees.

The scholarship winners will be in attendance along with the 2017 and past Women of Distinction honorees.

The scholar award was established to provide support to young women who exhibit the spirit of the YWCA mission and who embody those characteristics that led to recognition as a Woman of Distinction.

