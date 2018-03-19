Event to showcase women who changed the world

EDWARDSVILLE — Women of Science, Women of Service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the second-floor meeting room of Morris University Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, the focus is to present the lives of remarkable women whose work changed the world and who served immigrant communities.

Learn about the life of Nobel Prize-winning scientist Rita Levi-Montalcini, who spent her life supporting schools for girls as well as researching nerve growth factor. Learn the stories of women in science across the world. Meet the descendants of courageous women of Armenian communities in Granite City and Belleville. Norma Asadorian, Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, and Zabel Vartanian also will share stories. Guests can also meet descendants of Anna Yurkovich, an Austrian immigrant and mother of 17 children, who tended to her miner husband and children, fought for recognition for her son Sam, who died in World War I; and left behind her life story and her hopes for the world in a brief eloquent essay.

The event is dedicated to showcasing women who immigrated here, their struggles, and stories of survival and contributions. Some are famous people and others are local women who survived, adapted, and became Americans, raising families and forming the backbone of local communities.

The event is sponsored by the Italian Cultural Association of Southern Illinois, SIUE Chemistry Department, the College of Arts and Sciences, the Department of Historical Studies, and the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature. It is free and open to the public. Parking is free Saturday at the university. For information, email info@icasi.us.

