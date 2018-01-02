Every day a different challenge

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Major Jeff Mills (left) and Sergeant Todd Ramirez will retire from the Edwardsville Police Department on Jan. 7 with a combined service of 56 years.

EDWARDSVILLE — In law enforcement, possibly more than any other occupation, experience is key to effectiveness and expertise. A police officer’s job can be unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Knowledge and practice benefit the officers themselves as well as everyone they protect and serve.

On Jan. 7, two officers of the Edwardsville Police Department will take a combined 56 years of experience and expertise into well-deserved retirements. Maj. Jeff Mills will retire with 26 years of service on the force. Sergeant Todd Ramirez will retire with 30 years of service.

Both men have devoted their lives to serving the community in which they live as well as the nation.

Mills was born and raised in Granite City. After graduating from Granite City High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served four years. Returning to active service after his discharge, Mills served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991 as a member of the military reserve.

He joined the Edwardsville police force in January 1992. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997, lieutenant in 2002 and was appointed major in 2014. Mills lives in Edwardsville with his wife and has two grown children.

Ramirez grew up in the Alton area and graduated from Wood River High School. He served in the Navy from 1982 through 1986, working in fire control electronics. While in the service, he had the opportunity to work as a reserve police officer in New Jersey.

“There was no pay involved, but it got me interested in law enforcement,” Ramirez says.

He joined the Edwardsville department in January 1988 and was promoted to sergeant in 2000. He lives with his wife in Edwardsville.

Police activities include not only crime control and traffic enforcement but also a significant amount of general assistance to the public. When asked about their motivation for doing police work, both men say getting to know the people in the community and helping others have been some of the most rewarding aspects of the job.

“Every day is a different challenge,” Mills says. “You have to get to know the people. I often just drop into the businesses in town to make sure they know who I am and get their feedback.”

Ramirez also notes that stopping and getting to know people is key to doing the job well.

“We deal with so many people that we can’t remember them all, but what is important is that you talk to them and they remember you,” he says.

Mills and Ramirez say communication with the public is key to keeping crime in check. They emphasize that businesses help the police force when they are comfortable dealing with the department.

Numerous changes have occurred during the years Mills and Ramirez have worked on the police force. The city’s population has grown from 15,000 to 27,000 and the technology to support police work has changed significantly.

“Before cellphones, officers would often have to find a pay phone to contact the station,” Mills says. “The department had the telephone numbers to every phone booth in the city.”

They also point out there were no computers or cameras. Computer systems now help police know if an individual has warrants or other issues associated with them from anywhere in the county.

“We’re on the fourth computer system we’ve used since I have been here,” Mills says.

Both officers emphasize training is an ongoing requirement to stay current with the technologies and tools used by a modern police force. There are minimum requirements for continuous education annually for all officers on the force.

As for future plans, Mills says he and his wife are looking forward to moving to a small farm in Tennessee where her family is from. He also notes he has told his fellow officers he will still be available for phone calls if they ever have a need to tap into that experience he takes with him.

Ramirez says he has home improvement he wants to get done on his house and is also eager to just relax for a couple of months.

Each officer expresses gratitude for the opportunity they have had to serve.

“I just want to say thank you to the city of Edwardsville,” Mills says. “I’ve had 26 great years with the city. Even though I’m moving away, Edwardsville will always be home.”

Ramirez leaves with what he describes as a great sense of pride and gratitude for having been associated with Edwardsville and the police department.

“I not only picked them, they picked me,” he says.

