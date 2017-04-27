Every plate tells a story

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Don Bellman of Granite City, who marked his 70th birthday on April 13, stands proudly among the Illinois license plate collection he has developed over the past 45 years. He began collecting the plates in 1972 and has since gathered more than 1,000. His collection has expanded to include foreign and special-issued plates. He has a 1911 Illinois plate, the first year license plates were issued in the state.

As Granite City resident Don Bellman turns 70, his interest in automobiles and Illinois history has never wavered over the years.

Spending 20-plus years as an auto body repair man before his retirement, Bellman has also spent the past 45 years expressing his enthusiasm for autos and history through a display that covers three walls of his home’s basement.

Bellman has a collection of Illinois license plates that has been built and expanded upon thanks to not only many purchases along the way, but also as gifts from family, friends and even strangers.

“I can come home on any given day and find a few more left leaning on my front door,” Bellman says. “When people find out I’m collecting them, they are happy to help out. I’ve had more given to me than I’ve had to buy.”

A neighbor of Bellman’s had been collecting license plates but came to a point where it was no longer something she wanted to pursue. She was happy to give what she had to Bellman. That’s where it really all began for him, although the years spent in the automotive industry had planted a seed of interest already. Bellman has accumulated more than 1,000 plates — mostly from Illinois but also foreign and special-issue plates.

When Bellman acquires plates for his collection, they are sometimes damaged and need restoration. Bellman sandblasts them, then primes and paints them to restore their original colors. Along the way, he has learned interesting facts about plate manufacturing.

For example, Bellman said, plates were made to size prior to 1950, meaning if there were only four numbers and letters on a plate, the plate was made to a size that accommodated the four spaces. If there were six numbers and letters, the size would be adjusted accordingly. Not all plates were issued as a standard size.

Different colors also used to be significant, he pointed out. In 1938, Illinois plates were issued green with white letters and numbers in honor of the Caterpillar corporation; in 1964, they were purple and white to recognize the former McKendree College, now McKendree University, in Lebanon, Ill. And during the World War II years, from 1943-48, the state’s plates were made of fiber, from soybeans, instead of steel.

As to Bellman’s most treasured plate, he quickly responds “the 1911. It was the first year Illinois issued license plates. My daughter and son-in-law bought it for me for Father’s Day one year.”

Bellman continues to grow his collection and welcomes anyone’s help as he continues to document Illinois and world history.

“I just really enjoy the hobby,” he said. “If anyone has some plates they’d like to add to the collection, just give me a call. My number is (618) 910-3909; I’d be happy to hear about what you have.”

