Everybody’s Buddy

Some people just leave a mark, a legacy. The memories, the good will, and positive traits carry on through future generations.

Otis “Buddy” O’Brian left this type of imprint on the Nameoki Township Highway Department and the region he served. He was known as a family man and hard worker, serving the township from 1972 until 2001 as a union Teamster before serving as foreman for the highway department. After retiring in 2001, he was elected highway commissioner and served in that role until his death in 2012.

In Buddy’s honor, the garage now bears his name; his hard work and service live on there. Not only is Buddy’s memory still burning strong, his son, Edward O’Brian, works for the garage, following his father’s footsteps. At age 16, Ed began working for the township as summer help. He has continued his career there, now serving as lead man for the garage, second in command to the foreman. Mark McKechan serves as foreman and Charles Luehmann, former Pontoon Beach chief of police, is highway commissioner.

Luehmann began serving as highway commissioner after being elected in May 2017. He has some big shoes to fill but said he had a good example with Buddy. Luehmann knew Buddy through his former job as police chief in Pontoon Beach. He interacted with the highway crew often and noted Buddy was quite respected by the township.

Luehmann has many fond memories of Buddy and petitioned the board to rename the garage.

“We wanted to honor Buddy in some way,” Luehmann said. “It was the least we could do. I wish we could name an even bigger building after him.”

Buddy made improvements to the township and the garage during his time there. He had a large building installed that houses equipment for highway workers. He acquired a chipper machine through Madison County grant funds. During his 12 years as highway commissioner, he led projects to upgrade neighborhoods, including the Miracle Manor area and the Arlington subdivision. He also facilitated upgrades to the township’s three stormwater pump stations. As highway commissioner, Buddy and his crew replaced more than 2,000 yards of concrete in different projects.

Ed recalls some of his best memories he shared with his dad were fishing trips in Mississippi.

“We made an annual trip each year on Good Friday to go crappie fishing,” O’Brian said.

Memories of Buddy O’Brian live on at the garage and throughout the township. A life of service, hard work, and love makes for a lasting legacy.

