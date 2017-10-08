Exhibit designed to raise awareness of sexual assault

ALTON — YWCA of Alton, in conjunction with Oasis Women’s Center, is hosting the What Were You Wearing? exhibit during a Week Without Violence from Oct. 16-20 at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St.

A Week Without Violence is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls with YWCAs across the country and around the world, said Gail Donnelly Bader, president of the Board of Directors of YWCA of Alton.

“At YWCA, we know that not all violence is acknowledged or responded to equally,” she said. “That’s why for more than 20 years, YWCA USA has set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence. YWCAs all over the country are holding events, sharing information and stories and advocating with a common goal in mind: together we can end gender-based violence.”

This year, according to Bader, the YWCA of Alton is focusing on ending one of our culture’s most pervasive rape myths, namely the belief that clothing or what someone was wearing “causes” rape.

“We are doing this by recreating a student-survivor art installation originating from the RESPECT Program at the University of Arkansas in 2013 and inspired by the poem ‘What I Was Wearing’ by Dr. Mary Simmerling,” Bader said.

Student-survivors voluntarily contributed brief descriptions of what they were wearing when they experienced sexual violence. These descriptions are used to recreate the outfits worn during the assaults. “The outfits displayed in the exhibit are not the actual clothing worn by the survivors, but a visual representation of their stories,” Bader said. “This exhibit creates a tangible response to the myth that the victim invites a sexual assault by what she or he is wearing. The reality takes your breath away.”

Bader said she saw an article about the exhibit at the University of Kansas about a month ago and contacted the sponsor for more information, which was gladly shared. From those materials, members of the YWCA Board of Directors took on the responsibility of recreating the outfits.

“It is a group effort,” Bader said.

The art installation and exhibit will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8:p.m. between Monday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Oct. 20, at the YWCA. The YWCA is also sponsoring activities in conjunction with the exhibit, which include a free session on self-defense presented by Sonny Hatten of Piasa Martial Arts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18; meditation instruction from Gail Herzog of Be Well Now on Thursday, Oct. 19, and art creation therapy hosted by Ute Woods of Top Billa’s Creations from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. All activities will be at the YWCA.

The YWCA Week Without Violence falls during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Locally, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council is actively involved in promoting activities designed to celebrate the progress made in education and services to combat domestic abuse and violence. Bader said on the surface, it could be said that rape, while a part of the domestic violence discussion, is a separate issue. But in reality, they share several characteristics, including abuse and blaming the victim.

“We are grateful to have the support of Oasis for our project and are glad to contribute to the overall awareness of violence against women,” she said.

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national law firm.

