Exhibit kindles creativity

GODFREY — Parents and teachers gathered May 21 at the Ahlemeyer Atrium in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Trimpe building to honor up-and-coming teenage artists.

Art instructors from Alton, Marquette Catholic, Edwardsville and Roxana high schools selected the 58 pieces in the show, including two- and three-dimensional drawings, paintings, ceramics, fibers and mixed media projects.

Lewis and Clark’s Chris Brennan, art program coordinator, said he believes the venue change from the Jacoby Arts Center to the college is an excellent fit for the exhibition.

“With sufficient interest from area schools, we hope to make Lewis and Clark, and our Hatheway Cultural Center gallery, the permanent venue for this annual regional high school show,” Brennan said. “We have already reserved that space for next year’s exhibit, which is tentatively scheduled for four weeks in March of 2018.”

The student exhibition ran from May 10-21. Dr. Joe Weber, professor emeritus and retired chairman of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Art Education Area, served as the awards juror.

“It was very difficult to make choices for first- and second-place pieces,” Weber said. “This was a strong, high-caliber show and these young artists were all trying to make a statement and communicate something special.”

Weber said he spent nearly five hours reviewing and familiarizing himself with each piece before making his final selections.

By all accounts, Weber was the ideal choice for awards juror: three of the high school art teachers in attendance — Kristi Dickens of Edwardsville, Bridget Heck of Alton and Molly Velikis of Marquette Catholic — started out as his students at SIUE.

“It’s great to see what we started in the college classroom coming full circle,” Weber said. “It’s an incredibly rewarding feeling for me.”

Before Weber introduced the award winners, he described his criteria to the audience, including artistic skills employed, what the artist is trying to say, and what makes the piece a personal statement.

“There was a lot of that in this show,” he said. “It was truly above average.”

Of the 58 works, 6 were given first- and second-place awards based on grade level: freshmen-sophomore, junior, and senior. Exceptional merit awards were given to 10 others in recognition of works that exhibit a strong creative vision and artistic potential. First-place winners received a cash award of $100; second-place winners received $50; and exceptional merit winners received $20. Cash awards were made possible through the awards sponsor, Picture This and More.

First-place winners include Alton High School senior Maggie Goble’s photography project “Got Milk?,” Alton High School junior Abigail Scarborough’s photography project “DNA,” and Roxana High School sophomore Victoria Tarply’s painting “Junoesque.”

Second-place winners include Marquette High School senior Emma Mattix-Wand’s photograph “Let There be Light,” Edwardsville High School junior Kayla Gluntz’s photograph “Into the Woods,” and Alton High School sophomore Sophie Smith’s photograph “A Cat’s Dream.”

Exceptional merit winners include Alton High School senior Toni Pantone’s photograph “Untitled,” Edwardsville High School sophomore Kiara Smith’s painting “Converse and White Cheddar,” Edwardsville High School senior Taija Cook’s sculpture “For My People,” Marquette Catholic High School senior Brooke Lynn Lucas’ mixed media project “I Will Never Die,” Alton High School senior Kevin Dehner’s photograph “The Land Inspector,” Alton High School senior Tyreece Joy’s photograph “My Dark Passenger,” Edwardsville High School junior Miriam Kastens’ textile project “Fluff,” Edwardsville High School junior Krissey Skinner’s sculpture “May the Giraffe,” Alton High School freshmen Ben Goble’s mixed media project “Struck,” and Marquette Catholic High School senior Anna Dixon’s painting “Healing and Hurting.”

Illinois American Water sponsored the exhibition. The utility previously sponsored the exhibit at Jacoby Arts Center and has acted as a major supporter of visual arts in the region since 2003. Brennan facilitated the partnership between Illinois American Water and Lewis and Clark’s art department.

“We are extremely grateful to our new corporate sponsor for making this event possible,” Brennan said. “A show of this kind has wide-ranging benefits for the community and for the individuals involved.

“Promising young artists rarely have this kind of opportunity to see their accomplishments showcased in a public professional setting,” Brennan said. “In addition, the high quality of the work pays tribute to the high school art teachers who are so important in developing their students’ talents.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter