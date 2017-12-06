Expedia.com touts Collinsville’s historic appeal

Expedia.com has recognized Collinsville as one of the best places to travel for history lovers.

The national article featured on Expedia.com showcases Cahokia Mounds, Willoughby Heritage Farm & Conservation Reserve, and the Catsup Bottle.

Expedia knows no two travelers have the exact same interests. With that in mind, it published a feature that recommends the best U.S. destination for nine travel styles. The city’s selection was backed by research and the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and supported with local landmarks that attract history buffs from around the country.

In addition to those big three featured in the article, Collinsville also boasts other tourist destinations such as Miner’s Theatre, Historic DD Collins House, and the Collinsville History Museum.

For more information:

• Cahokia Mounds, (618) 346-5160, cahokiamounds.org

• Willoughby Heritage Farm, (618) 346-7529, willoughbyfarm.org

• Catsup Bottle, (618) 344.8775, catsupbottle.com

EXPEDIA.COM ARTICLE: advnews.link/2iYushu