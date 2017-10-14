Eye-catching artwork featured during SIUE’s 17th annual Sculpture Walk

× 1 of 2 Expand First place winner Jessica Hunt describes the meaning behind her sculpture, entitled “Bound.” × 2 of 2 Expand “Age of the Extinguished” is a new sculpture on campus, created by Alex Jacobs and displayed near the Engineering Building. Prev Next

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2,660-acre campus features expansive natural beauty, enhanced by an array of beautiful student-generated artwork, each of which holds special meaning.

This year, 10 new large-scale sculptures were installed across campus through the Sculpture on Campus program. Student artists shared the inspiration behind their pieces on Friday, Oct. 6, as approximately 300 campus and surrounding community members attended the 17th Annual Sculpture Walk.

“I’m happy our University finds it important to have art on campus,” said junior ceramics major Brittany Rhodes during her first Sculpture Walk. “This walk is the perfect way to see all of the sculptures up close. It’s important to hear the artist’s side of the story for all artwork. It’s incredible that they’ve built something so huge, and I’m glad to hear the important inspiration behind each piece.”

This year’s participating student artists included Chelsea Belcher, Sarah Bohn, Benjamin Carey, Jessee Crane, Brad Eilering, Dara Garcia, Samantha Hunerlach, Jessica Hunt, Alex Jacobs, Joseph Ovalle and Sarah Walters.

Following the walk, an awards ceremony was held in the Art and Design West Building. Jessica Hunt was awarded first place for her piece, entitled “Bound,” which is placed near the Early Childhood Center on campus. Securing second place was Sarah Bohn for “Bride of the City.” Third place winners were Brad Eilering with “Crash” and Alex Jacobs with “The Age of the Extinguished.”

“I’m incredibly honored to have received first place, considering the superior quality of the other works in this year’s program,” Hunt said. “The true victory is the accomplishment of finishing my most ambitious project yet, with such a respectable team of fellow student artists and mentor, Thad Duhigg.”

“This program has been transformative,” said Bohn. “Large-scale works are incredibly challenging, but they are just as rewarding. Through this experience, my work has evolved to become more specific and direct. Most importantly, it is through this program that I have learned what I am capable of.”

The original sculpture designs will remain on display on the SIUE campus for one year.

