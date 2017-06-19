Faith Baptist Church pastor to retire July 9

GODFREY — Faith Baptist Church announces the retirement of Pastor Tom Olney after 52 years of ministry.

After completing four years at Bob Jones University, Olney attended Seminary in St. Louis. While in Seminary, he began filling the pulpit in November 1965 at the former Faith Community Church in Godfrey. In December of the same year, Thomas and Lee Olney were married. The church requested that Olney stay on as pastor of the church. In 1974 Mississippi Valley Christian School was begun in the church’s basement. In 1980, the school moved to the current location at 2009 Seminary Road, Alton, the former Western Military Academy.

The Olneys will be honored by the Faith Baptist Church congregation at a retirement open house Saturday, July 8. Olney’s final Sunday will be July 9, the church’s 57th anniversary. There will be an all-church potluck dinner following the morning worship service.

Mississippi Valley Christian School in Alton is a ministry of the church. The school ministers to children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

For information, contact the church office at (618) 462-1071.

