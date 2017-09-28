Faith In Action celebrates 13 years of fostering unity

GODFREY — More than 300 “angels in work clothes” will converge on approximately 30 projects of every size and scale throughout Greater Alton on Sunday, Oct. 1, following a 10:30 a.m. multi-denominational worship service at Hatheway Hall on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

This group of angels equipped not with harps and lyres, but instead with rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, paintbrushes, hammers, saws, scissors and “servant hearts” will connect with fellow members of the community of different ages, races, and backgrounds to make a positive difference in the area, all in one day.

“Our work this weekend will hopefully make a difference, help build some bridges, and start new relationships which may lead to additional community projects throughout the coming year,” Community Christian Church Pastor Dave Burger, chairman of this year’s Faith In Action Committee, said. “Our goal is not to set ourselves apart, but rather to just roll our sleeves up and serve our fellow man in any way we can — that is what the Lord calls us to do!”

It is just these kind of projects and relationships that have been tackled and made since Faith In Action started under the direction of Godfrey First United Methodist Church’s former pastor, Don Long, 12 years ago. Since then, the original Faith In Action, which just involved the congregation at Godfrey First, has grown to the 11 churches scheduled to participate in 2017. Selecting the first Sunday in October, World Communion Sunday, was a natural for the group to spend in service to others.

“We have been soliciting projects over the last several months from the community, and I believe we have a great variety of more labor-intensive and skilled projects to less labor-intensive,” Pastor Jim Kiel of 2nd Chances Community Church, chairman of the Faith in Action Projects for this year, said. “FIA allows all of our congregations to serve, young and old alike … and the fact that we are side by side, working and fellowshipping, is what really builds bridges and strengthens our community.

“As we look to the current headlines and events of the day, we hope our project of a community coming together may provide hope and a model for others to follow,” Kiel said.

Burger welcomes anyone to attend the service at Hatheway Hall.

“If you feel called to participate in the day, just show up at the service in your ‘work clothes’ and we will send you out to a project that needs additional hands,” he said. “Many hands will make light the work!” Anyone who would like to join in the efforts of this year’s Faith in Action may contact him for more information at (618) 462-1196.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter