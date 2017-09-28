Family Fun Day to feature large vehicle display

ALTON — In conjunction with this weekend’s Family Fun Day fundraiser for the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project, Junior League of Greater Alton will have a number of trucks on display for attendees to touch, hear, and see.

Big Wheels Big Hearts will include an ambulance, school bus, rock crawler and other working vehicles and trucks for children to see and explore. The event will include selfie booths and will be near other fun and games in the Family Fun Day Kids Area, just to the left after patrons enter the park.

“We are excited for this first-time event and the chance to let area residents get to know JLGA and what we are all about,” said Lisa Crause, Big Wheels Big Hearts chair of the Junior League of Greater Alton. “We have a lot of fun lined up for the whole family, so come out and see us!”

Big Wheels Big Hearts will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and is free to enter once inside the park.

League members will sell refreshments and offer children’s “fun packs” for a suggested donation of $5 per bag while supplies last to raise funds for its River Bend community outreach efforts. The league is also looking to partner with more organizations and businesses and will accept donations by cash and check.

“JLGA focuses on making life better for the women and children of our community, and participates in a number of initiatives all year long, including food drives, citywide cleanups, backpack care packages and much more through our community outreach committee,” Community Outreach Chair Rhonda Brinkman said. “Most recently, we teamed up with the YWCA in Alton for a Zumba fundraiser to benefit their Women’s Empowerment Center, and we are collecting items this month and next for the Alton Boys & Girls Club snack program.”

Family Fun Day runs from noon to 5 p.m., with fun and activities for people throughout Gordon Moore Park. It will include free games, face-painting, arts and crafts, vendors, special displays, alumni sporting events and a car show, among other activities. General admission is a suggested donation of $10 per car. Learn more at gordonmooreparkrestoration.com.

Details about Big Wheels Big Hearts can be found at www.facebook.com/JuniorLeagueGreaterAlton/ and http://juniorleaguealton.org/community-impact/current-projects/big-wheels-big-hearts/

