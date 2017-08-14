Family Fun Day to raise funds for park project

ALTON — A group of business leaders and citizens are organizing a Family Fun Day from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Gordon Moore Park.

The committee is seeking vendors to sell food, soda, arts and crafts to the public. The event will include many free activities, including a Big Wheels Big Hearts event, face-painting, arts and crafts, car show, games, and special displays. The event aims to bring people together to enjoy the wonderful asset that is Gordon Moore Park and to bring awareness for the improvements needed there. The cost to be a vendor is $50.

Parking will be on the north side of Illinois 140. Volunteers will collect a $10 donation per car to go toward projects at Gordon Moore. Refreshments will be available for sale. More information will follow once vendors are secured.

For more information about sponsorships and becoming a vendor, visit the website.

gordonmooreparkrestoration.com

