Family nurse practitioner joins SIHF Healthcare in Alton

ALTON | Certified family nurse practitioner Felecia Ernst has joined SIHF Healthcare’s team at 4 Memorial Drive, Building B, Suite 210.

Ernst has experience in obstetrics and gynecology and is a certified health coach.

“My goal is to help women lead their best life by helping them develop a plan to improve their overall health and well-being,” Ernst said. “I treat my patients and their ever-changing health needs with compassion, care, and individuality.”

Ernst received both her bachelor and master of science degrees in nursing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

For information, call (618) 463-5905.

