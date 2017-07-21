Family-oriented vacation promotion set for July 28 to Aug. 6

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Returning for its third year is the popular Amtrak Train Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, the historic Alton train station at 3400 College Ave. will be the gathering place for train enthusiasts of all ages.

Looking for something fun to do with your kids before they head back to school for the year? Take part in the third annual Kid’Cation July 28 through Aug. 6 throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers.

The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau is once again hosting Kid‘Cation, a family-friendly getaway designed to bring families together for a last summer adventure. Movie night by the river, superhero training camp, free children’s admission to Raging Rivers Water Park, Train Day and opportunities to explore nature are just a few of the events planned throughout the 10-day promotion. Families who stay overnight can also receive lodging incentives at the Best Western Premier hotel in Alton to sweeten the deal.

Returning for its third year is the popular Amtrak Train Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, the historic Alton train station at 3400 College Ave. will be the gathering place for train enthusiasts of all ages. Children can get a look at model trains, receive a free conductor hat, have a free cookie, and take home a coloring book while supplies last. The train station is scheduled to close when the new Alton Multi Modal Transportation Center opens later this summer, so Train Day will be a farewell event for the station.

New this year is Pizza, Planes and Pilots at St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton. Children and their parents can see the inside of a plane and talk to pilots about what it’s like to fly in the sky from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Afterward, head to High Flyers Grille at the airport, where children can enjoy a free one-topping pizza with purchase of an adult entrée.

Also debuting this year is a hike with a ranger at the Audubon Center in West Alton from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5. A free ranger-guided two-hour hike will allow young visitors and their parents to learn about plants and animals that live in and around the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Young participants can earn points toward the new Junior Ranger badge. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; call (618) 462-6979 to register.

Step back in time with discovery days at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford. Children can complete a scavenger hunt, create their own journal and explore replica artifacts any time during Kid’Cation. For additional adventures, take a ferry ride into Calhoun County and explore the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, where you can enjoy self-guided hikes on the trails.

“We know families are looking for ways to spend the last few weeks of summer before school starts up, and Kid’Cation gives them family-friendly options,” Brett Stawar, president and chief executive officer of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “Kid’Cation is designed to give families with children a great way to explore the region in ways which are also affordable.”

Special deals are also available during Kid’Cation. Beat the summer heat and cool off at Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton with free children’s admission when purchasing an adult ticket. Or drift back in time to the carefree days of pirates on the Hakuna Matata, which sails out of Grafton Harbor from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 and Aug. 5. Make your own towboat flag at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the 10-day event. And there is even more fun to be had with $1 bowling at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton and get an inside look at Alton’s history with free admission for children at the Alton Museum of History and Art.

To ensure Kid’Cation isn’t a strain on the wallet, a variety of dining deals, free treats and attraction discounts are included. Bring the kids to meet Spongebob Squarepants at the Cookie Factory Bakery & Café and Olga’s Kitchen inside Alton Square Mall from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 and 5. The Cookie Factory also invites children to enter a drawing for a 15-inch decorated cookie, a case of Pepsi, Great Godfrey Maze tickets or Raging Rivers Water Park tickets.

Other deals and specials include a free Mississippi Mud Bar at My Just Desserts and 50 cents worth of 5- to 10-cent candies for children at the 1904 General Store. After a day in the sun at Raging Rivers, stop by the Elsah General Store for a free Icee Freeze Pop with any purchase and head into the Mineral Springs Mall for a free dreamcatcher from It’s Raining Zen.

Kid‘Cation kicks off Friday, July 28, with a free outdoor movie night at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the family-friendly movie “Sing” against the great backdrop of the river starting at 8:30 p.m. Learn about the environment at Old Bakery Beer Co. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Kids will enjoy environmental activities and demonstrations and farm-to-table children’s meals will be available.

Test your physical talents to join the hero league on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Glazebrook Park. The Godfrey Kid ‘Cation Superhero Training Camp includes a series of fun physical events that will be spread throughout the park in addition to back-to-school preparedness stations. Spend the day outdoors at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and hike to Twin Mounds with a park guide.

Kid ‘Cation is sponsored by Phillips 66, OSF Saint Anthony’s and Alton Memorial Hospital.

Go to VisitAlton.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676 for a list of all events, deals and specials.

