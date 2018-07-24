Family vacation event returns with new activities

Looking for something fun to do with your children before they head back to school for the year? Take part in Kid’Cation July 27 through Aug. 5 throughout Madison, Jersey, Calhoun and Macoupin counties for free and low-cost activities, deals and events designed to delight and entertain families of all sizes.

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is once again hosting Kid‘Cation, a family-friendly getaway designed to bring families together for a last summer adventure that includes trains, planes and a birthday celebration for Alton’s Gentle Giant, Robert Wadlow. More than 19 events and activities and 45 businesses are participating this year.

“We know families are looking for ways to celebrate the last few weeks of summer before school starts up and Kid’Cation gives them family-friendly vacation options,” Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, said. “Kid’Cation is designed to give families vacation or stay-cation options in the region. It also attracts visitors who are looking for day trips or inexpensive overnight getaways.”

Kid‘Cation kicks off Friday, July 27, with a celebration of the world’s tallest man, Robert Wadlow. A free birthday party, commemorating the Gentle Giant’s 100th birthday, will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Free cupcakes will be distributed to the first 300 children in attendance. A Wadlow re-enactor will greet children. Games will include sack races, jump rope, hula hoops, yoga and chalk art activities. Hayner Library will offer a special make-and-take craft for children. Capping off the party will be a special outdoor movie, “The BFG” (The Big Friendly Giant), sponsored by the Alton Parks and Recreation Department. The movie will be shown on the outdoor screen at approximately 8:30 p.m. Movie snacks and drinks will be available for sale. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the movie.

New this year to Kid’Cation is the Sweet Treat Trail, where kids and their parents can visit participating candy, popcorn, bakeries and ice cream shops and have the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Trail maps will be available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St. in Alton. A downloadable map will be available at VisitAlton.com/Kidcation. Children who visit 6 out of the 12 participating businesses and make a small purchase will receive a map stamp. Once six stamps are collected, the maps can be turned in to the Visitor Center and participants will be entered to win one of four grand prizes. Prizes include a Bowling Party at Bowl Haven Lanes, 3003 Washington Ave. in Alton; a $25 gift certificate to Eckert’s Orchards in Grafton; six tickets to the Godfrey Corn Maze; and four tickets for a tour of McPike Mansion in Alton. Participating Sweet Treat Trail businesses include: Poputopia, 231 E. Delmar Rd., Alton; 1904 General Store, 322 E. Broadway, Alton; Sherry’s Snacks, 2500 College Ave., Alton; Elsah General Store, 22 La Salle St., Elsah; My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway in Alton; LuciAnna’s Pastries, 607 E. Broadway in Alton; Duke Bakery, 819 Henry St. in Alton; The Whole Scoop, 222 E. Main St. in Grafton; Grafton Fudge & Ice Cream, 321 E. Main St. in Grafton; The Cookie Factory Bakery and Cookie Factory Express at Alton Square Mall; and Shiver’s Frozen Custard, 3318 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

But that’s not all that’s available this year for Kid’Cation. Activities include free children’s admission to Raging Rivers Water Park with an adult admission, origami art, goat yoga, history detective activities, a moonlight hike, outdoor movies and more. And don’t forget pirate cruises on the Mississippi River through Grafton River Adventures. Three cruises are scheduled for Saturdays during Kid’Cation. Adults can sail for $18 per person; seniors, $16; $9 for children ages 3 to 17; and $4.50 for children 2 and younger. Families who stay overnight can also receive great lodging incentives at the Best Western Premier Alton – St. Louis Area Hotel in Alton to sweeten the deal.

The ever-popular Train Day will once again be a highlight of Kid’Cation. The Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center will be the gathering place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, for train enthusiasts of all ages. An Abraham Lincoln re-enactor will be on hand for a meet-and-greet. Representatives from Looking for Lincoln, Union Pacific Railroad and local train club members will be on hand. Kids can get a look at model trains, receive a free conductor hat, have a free cookie and take home a coloring book while supplies last. Party on Broadway will provide a make-and-take craft project for children.

Also returning is Pizza, Planes and Pilots at St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, children and their parents can see the inside of a plane and talk to pilots about what it’s like to fly. Afterward, head to High Flyers Grille at the airport, where children can enjoy a free one-topping pizza with purchase of an adult entrée.

Free goat yoga will be available Saturday, July 28, at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, or enjoy a free origami demo with artist Taeko Wogi at the market Aug. 4. Seven days of Kid’Cation fun events will take place at the Cookie Factory Bakery & Café in Alton. Collinsville will have Movies on Main for Kid’Cation. And don’t forget to take part in a Moonlight Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey and Lucy Haskell’s Birthday Celebration in Alton.

Special deals are also available during Kid’Cation. Cool off at Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton with free children’s admission when purchasing an adult ticket. Or drift back in time to the carefree days of pirates on the Hakuna Matata, which sails out of Grafton Harbor from 4-5 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 4. Jump for two hours at Altitude Trampoline Park in Glen Carbon for the price of one hour of jumping. Play footgolf at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey or take advantage of Edison’s Entertainment Center in Edwardsville’s $5 after 5 p.m. specials.

To ensure Kid’Cation isn’t a strain on the wallet, dining deals, free treats and attraction discounts are included. Bring the kids to meet Spongebob Squarepants at the Cookie Factory Bakery & Café at Alton Square Mall from 11 a.m. to noon and 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 30. The Cookie Factory also invites children to enter a drawing for a case of Pepsi, Gateway Grizzlies baseball game tickets or Raging Rivers Water Park tickets. Nine days of food specials and gift card drawings are available at Olga’s Kitchen in Alton Square Mall. Children dine for free with an adult purchase at Great Rivers Tap & Grill at Best Western Premier Hotel. Or enjoy a free sundae with purchase at the Fin Inn in Grafton and a free appetizer with purchase at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

Kid ‘Cation is sponsored by Looking for Lincoln, Phillips 66, OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s, Liberty Bank, CNB Bank and Trust, and Alton Memorial Hospital. For information, visit the website or call the Alton Visitor’s Center at (618) 465-6676.

