Father McGivney gives gift to support dog organization

Got Your Six Support Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, has received an $865 donation from the staff and students at Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon.

The contribution is part of a charitable giving program at the school. Students are asked to play a leadership role and recommend organizations to receive a donation made in conjunction with the school’s Dress Down Day. Father McGivney senior Eli Skubish made the suggestion based on his familiarity with Got Your Six.

“Giving back to the community is a virtue we hold strongly at Father McGivney, and we are pleased to honor Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs for the work they do with veterans and first responders,” Principal Joseph Lombardi said. “The school was excited to host an assembly with Got Your Six Executive Director Nicole Lanahan, her team, and a few of her four-legged ‘clients.’ Students really enjoyed watching demonstrations of how these dogs help former members of the military deal with the emotional struggles associated with PTSD.”

“We are most grateful to the staff and students at Father McGivney for this very kind contribution and for the opportunity to participate in its school assembly,” Lanahan said. “I enjoyed meeting the administrative team, teachers and students, and demonstrating how our dogs provide emotional support to those who suffer from PTSD. The funds will help support our efforts to serve more deserving veterans.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter