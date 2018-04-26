FBI to conduct free interactive academy at L&C

× Expand photo courtesy of fbi.gov A Future Agents in Training participant collects an evidence sample after a simulated explosive detonated inside a vehicle near the FBI’s Training Academy in Quantico, Va., in August 2016.

GODFREY | The Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division will conduct a free two-day interactive learning experience June 20-21 for incoming high school juniors or seniors living in the Lewis and Clark Community College District.

Participants at the Future Agents in Training Academy will learn about career opportunities through classroom and hands-on activities that will offer insight into criminal activity, cyber threats, terrorism and administrative functions, among others.

“The FBI is presenting an outstanding opportunity to invite high school juniors and seniors to participate in this eye-opening experience,” Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox said. “We want to increase public awareness about the FBI, our mission, our activities and our people. We want to introduce our youth to potential careers with the bureau.”

Students will learn from special agents, intelligence analysts and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and solving cases.

After completing the class, students will be more aware of the challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their region and be prepared to mentor their peers.

“We will build and foster dialog and relationships with members of our community through this event,” Cox said. “Each participant will gain a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in our community.”

Space is limited, so those interested must apply by May 11.

The application process includes an application form, short essay and letter of recommendation — to be submitted to fbi@lc.edu by the deadline. All forms and additional information are available online.

“You do not want to miss this incredible educational opportunity,” L&C Criminal Justice Associate Professor Tricia Martin said.

Anyone with questions can contact FBI Springfield Public Affairs Officer Brad Ware at (217) 757-3542 or wbware@fbi.gov or Martin at (618) 468-4520 or fbi@lc.edu.

