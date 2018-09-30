Feasting for peace

Harrison

Food is the unifier. Such is the motivation behind the upcoming Community Feast from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Post Commons, 300 Alby St. in Alton. Hosted by Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, all are welcome to attend this free event with no strings attached.

Alliance President Jason Harrison said organizers anticipate 300 to 350 in attendance.

“We are not limited to a number, though,” Harrison said. “The more the merrier.”

Donations have come in from throughout the community and from local churches. The food from local businesses will be coordinated by Dave Scott, who Harrison calls a “local culinary genius.”

“Dave’s, and our, vision is to reach multiple cultures through our food selection,” Harrison said. “He’s even talking about having a guy on site smoking a hog. You don’t have to stay the entire event, but I recommend staying as long as you can. In addition to the meal, we will have music, stories, a small video on peace meals, and plenty of memories and laughs to share.”

Parking attendants will also be available to accommodate those needing assistance.

“I believe just having a common meal can solve so many problems of this world,” Harrison said. “We need to sit down with each other and share our stories, watch our children play, laugh together, learn together — become that community we all want to be.”

