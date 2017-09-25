Federal grant to support rail line construction

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) announced a $700,000 Economic Development Administration grant for construction of a new rail line at America’s Central Port in Granite City.

The rail construction will enhance the link between area manufacturers and the nation’s freight transportation network and boost the region’s economic readiness and competitiveness, Bost stated in a press release.

“This grant is a big deal for jobs and economic growth in Madison County and the Metro East region,” Bost said. “America’s Central Port supports over 1,000 jobs and has a massive economic impact. Our community stands to benefit as the port continues to expand through both private investment and grants like this.”

The Economic Development Administration grant totals $700,000. The total project cost is $1 million.

EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based on the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds. More information on the agency’s grant and investment processes can be found on the website.

eda.gov

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter