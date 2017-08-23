Feeding a need for four decades

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Crisis Food Center director Nick Kessinger is eager to greet visitors at an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday as the organization marks 40 years of serving the needs of the community and its families. The open house at the center’s home on the corner of Alby and Sixth streets in Alton, will feature refreshments, facility tours, a volunteer and staff “meet and greet,” and live entertainment. It is free and open to everyone; donations are welcome.

With a mission of service to a community in need, Crisis Food Center has carried this out for four decades.

Although the vision and the goals remain the same, as current director Nick Kessinger said, “We are just able to do a little more now.”

The center is marking its 40th anniversary with an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at its home on the corner of Alby and Sixth streets in Alton.

“This will be a good opportunity for the community to come in and learn what goes on,” Kessinger said.

The celebration is free and open to everyone, and will feature entertainment including live musical performances by a group of students from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. There will be refreshments, facility tours, and a “meet and greet” with volunteers and staff. And of course, donations will be “thankfully accepted.”

Back in 1977, the organization’s founder, Francis Jackson, set a vision she had into motion, opening Crisis Food Center first from within the walls of her own home. It wasn’t long, however, until the need for service grew larger than her home could handle. Operations were moved to the basement of Elm Street Presbyterian Church in Alton, where Jackson was a member and could also continue managing both the need and the provisions.

Ruth Wilson, who started as a volunteer under Jackson in 1978, became the center’s director in 1993. Three years into Wilson’s leadership, in 1981, Crisis Food Center operations moved from the church to its current site at 21 E. Sixth St. in Alton. In 2001, the addition of the larger pantry room and commercial walk-in freezer area was built, and in 2005 the organization formerly purchased the building from the church. Wilson served as director until 2007.

Other directors have included Dave Blackburn and Susan Jolly before current director Nick Kessinger came on board nearly two years ago.

Since moving to its Sixth Street home, the organization has not only become recognized as a nonprofit organization with its 501(c)3 status and as a member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, it has also grown into a full-service pantry that provides the community with much-needed help with both food and non-food essentials.

The center has no geographical restrictions, serving anyone. In addition to food items, it provides clothing and personal hygiene items to individuals and families.

If a homeless individual or family is in need, the center can help as well. Homelessness is not only defined as living on the streets, in a car, or in a shelter, but also can be circumstances of living with family and friends. There are no income qualifications to receive help from the center. Its mission is driven by need alone.

One significant milestone over the past 40 years Kessinger noted is that the level of community support has grown significantly.

“Today, we are supported very well by the community,” he said. “And because of this, we can do more to help. We can now serve seven days worth of meals to families who come in for help. Two years ago, we were only able to provide five days worth.

“Last year, we served about 450 families a month on the average,” he said. “Last month, we served 570. And for this month, we are right on the mark to serving 600. The need for our help has definitely gone up.”

The center receives its shelf stock from local grocers as well as private donors. Donations are always needed — what is not donated, the staff must go out and purchase.

“We always have to be smart with our money and how we make purchases,” Kessinger said.

As for donations, “Anything is welcome, but non-perishables are especially appreciated,” he said.

One recent trip to the Food Bank in St. Louis, for example, brought back about 1,800 pounds of goods at a cost of 10 cents a pound.

“That was a great find, and we have to keep an eye out for those kinds of deals all the time,” Kessinger said.

The center also makes purchases at reduced prices through partnerships with stores including Aldi, Schnucks, and Sav-A-Lot.

As they move forward, Kessinger shared some of the center’s goals.

“We need to continue not only being able to keep up, but to do more,” he said. “We will continue to be smart with the resources we have, and build upon that to do even more for people. To that end, we plan to work closer with more companies, organizations and individuals so that we can partner together and do even more good.”

The center’s hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday; it’s closed Saturday and Sunday.

For those who need help, calls are taken from 8:30-11:30 a.m. to get your name on the list for that afternoon. Groceries are given out from 1-3 p.m. on the same day. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Call the center at (618) 462-8201 for more information on available help, to arrange for donations or to find out how you can get involved.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter