Fentanyl-cocaine mix causes multiple overdoses in Wood River

WOOD RIVER - Wood River police say a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl is causing an outbreak of drug overdoses and are warning residents that even small doses of fentanyl can be fatal.

According to a press release from Deputy Chief Dan Bunt on Friday afternoon, police and fire department personnel have responded to numerous overdoses in the past 12 hours, including one believed to be responsible for death of a 28-year-old Wood River man.

Two overdoses were called in by Donzo’s Lounge around midnight: a 21-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, both from Wood River, reported to be unresponsive. Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of opioids, was used on the victims and they were transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Around 2 a.m., police and fire responded to the 200 block of Penning to a report of a 36-year-old male overdose victim. The male, who resided at the residence, was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

At 10 a.m. police and fire responded to the lot of Walmart, 610 Wesley, for a 28-year-old man from Wood River possibly overdosed inside a vehicle. When officers and firefighters arrived, they quickly determined he was deceased from a suspected overdose.

At 1:50 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of Mildred to a report of a traffic crash. When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive and not breathing. Wood River police officers and paramedics quickly responded and administered Narcan to the man. When he became stable, he was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Evidence from one of these cases was taken to Illinois State Police Crime Lab in Belleville, where the substance was identified as having cocaine and fentanyl.

“It is our belief the substance is being portrayed as cocaine,” Bunt said, adding fentanyl can be deadly even in small quantities.

Area police and fire departments have been made aware of the recent rash of overdoses, as well as the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

“We want people to be aware this mixture of cocaine-fentanyl is out here locally and even touching something mixed with fentanyl can be absorbed into the skin or nasal passages, causing illness or death,” Bunt said.

Investigators are following up on several leads.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter