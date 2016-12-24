Festivity at the Farm

A festive Christmas came early Dec. 14 for the Venture Crew at Beverly Farm.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the group’s Scouts gathered in the commons for savory snacks, fruit punch and a special visitor direct from the North Pole. Activity Manager Krista Kell says this year’s Christmas party marks the 10th anniversary of the Venture Crew’s collaboration with Toys for Tots. Through extensive volunteering — especially recycling aluminum cans — the crew has donated more than $2,000 worth of toys to the cause over the past 10 years.

Venture Crew No. 2630 began in 1989 through the Lewis and Clark Council of the Boy Scouts of America for Beverly Farm residents who wanted to continue with the Scouting program after reaching the maximum age. Some 10 years ago, the council began allowing the Venture Crew to have regular Scouts who can earn merit badges.

This year, the Scouts were on a budget of $250 — half for boys and half for girls — to select the most fun-filled and ideal gifts from the Godfrey Walmart. The toys were gathered by the Marine Corps League for 40 Scouts to hand out on Dec. 17 at the Wood River VFW Hall, 231 E. Edwardsville Road.

“You couldn’t wipe a smile off of any of their faces when they work at the handouts,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Glenn Heimer said. “They work their butts off all day and they love it.”

In honor of the 10th anniversary, Heimer received a special gift himself — a canvas of the Toys for Tots logo personally painted by a Scout. Rosalie Huebner, vice president of the Marine Corps League’s 5th District and a liaison to the Scouts, was also honored at the party with a hand-crafted painting for her continuous support.

In setting up for the party, a number of residents created and provided artwork through Beverly Farm’s I’m an Artist program, as well as making ornaments and decorating Christmas trees.

“It’s very hands-on,” Kell said.

In what many might consider the highlight of the evening, Santa — played once again by Richard Knoche — and Mrs. Claus were joyfully escorted to the center stage by two Scouts following a welcome of thunderous applause.

“This is his favorite place to play Santa,” Kell said. “It’s so great to watch everyone go up and say ‘hello’ to Santa, and make such a big deal about it.”

As a sign of their heartwarming gratitude, the Scouts presented Santa a special picture book of last year’s visit to Beverly Farm before receiving their own gifts. Such consideration defines the holiday spirit of the Venture Crew, on both Christmas day and every other day of the year.

“When you walk into the party, you’re greeted with hugs,” Kell said. “They really know how to make you feel like a celebrity here. It truly embodies what friendship and giving is all about.”

Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Road in Godfrey, serves nearly 400 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, founded the community in 1897.

“People seek us throughout the country,” Beverly Farm Marketing Director Cody Hinkle said. “They’re able to see the beauty of Godfrey and experience the Godfrey area. Most people love it and think it’s beautiful.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter