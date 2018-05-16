Fetching fun

ALTON | Get ready for the first Pup Crawl of the year — a pub crawl plus dogs.

Alton Main Street invites the public to a pet-themed Pub Crawl on Saturday in downtown Alton. Nine of Alton’s best bars and restaurants are participating in what will be the biggest crawl downtown Alton has seen yet, so get a group of friends together with their pups to drop by familiar favorites and explore newly opened establishments.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at Germania Brew Haus, State Street Market, Bottle & Barrel, Chez Marilyn, Brown Bag Bistro, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Tony’s Restaurant and Third Street Cafe, Bubby & Sissy’s, and Solera Wine Bar.

Check in any time after 1 p.m. May 19 to get an official “pup” crawl bandana at Chez Marilyn, 119 W. Third Street in Alton. A passport that directs participants on this self-guided event will list food and beverage specials, festive entertainment and great giveaways. Simply drop your passport with the bartender any time before 10 p.m. after you have visited all of the stops you want to see.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs: a booze basket donated by Dirt Cheap, a dog-themed basket donated by SNIP Alliance, and one lucky participant will win the grand prize — a pair of tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:15 p.m. May 31. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

“Everyone knows that Downtown Alton is always a great time, but on these special occasions it’s Alton Main Street’s job to take the party to the next level,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “New this year, in partnership with SNIP Alliance, AMS is adding animal-themed nonprofit organizations and vendors at several of the participating establishments. We encourage participants to take photos along the way and share them to the AMS Facebook page so that we can continue to show everyone all of the pet-friendly establishments that Alton has to offer.”

Alton’s Best Cabs will be offering free cab rides to get attendees and their pups home safely at the end of the day; show your passport to the driver to redeem your discount.

For information, visit the events page of the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter