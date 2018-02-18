Fight against the flu is still on

× Expand sick flu illness

While this year’s flu season is bad, it’s not the worst. According to the Centers for Disease Control, influenza kills upward of 56,000 people each year, especially in really bad years like this one, and can send more than 700,000 people to the hospital. Sixty-three children have already died from influenza this season.

Flu remains widespread across the country. Part of the problem is the lack of effectiveness of this year’s influenza vaccine. Estimates are it’s only 10 to 30 percent effective on this year’s H3N2 strain. The other problem is that flu outbreaks typically happen in little pockets throughout the country, not all at the same time. This year it happened early and was widespread, taxing resources for treatment.

Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, an emergency medicine physician, says the very young and old and those with chronic health conditions are usually those most at risk for getting critically ill and dying from the flu. He says this year there’s been a significant uptick in the number of baby boomers — those in their 50s and 60s who are being hit harder than normal, most likely because of the strain of the virus this year — one they haven’t seen in their lifetime with a chance to build up immunity to it.

The number of younger, otherwise healthy people who are dying — including children, teenagers and even 20 and 30-somethings — is also causing concern. Bloomstrand says they often don’t seek treatment right away and are dying from secondary complications like pneumonia. These additional respiratory problems can overwhelm your heart and lungs and lead to death.

Bloomstrand adds if you have signs of influenza — fever, chills, headache, sore throat, body aches — you need to be seen by a doctor early on. He says some people are even getting sick a second time because there are different flu strains circulating. Bloomstrand says we have many more weeks of the flu season left and urges those who haven’t to get vaccinated.

“People are still dying; we’re seeing younger patients die more than we ever have,” he says. “If you have not gotten a vaccine, please go get a vaccine.”

